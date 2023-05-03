QUINCY - One person was transported with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries after a three-vehicle wreck near Moses Lake on Wednesday.
Minutes after 9 a.m., the Grant County Sheriff's Office reported the crash. It happened Road K NE west of Road 7 NE north of Moses Lake.
The person who was injured was transported to Samaritan Hospital for treatment.
Passing motorists report that one of the vehicles sustained severe damage.
Names of those involved and the possible cause are being withheld until Thursday.
The area where the crash occurred is apparently notorious for vehicular collisions.