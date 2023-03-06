MOSES LAKE — Three people were injured in a DUI crash early Sunday morning on Interstate 90 between Moses Lake and Ritzville.
Jose E. Vargas, a 20-year-old Kennewick man, was driving a 2019 Honda HR-V west on I-90 when he drove off the road at milepost 198, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The vehicle rolled and came to rest in the median.
Vargas and one of his passengers, a 19-year-old Richland woman, were taken to Samaritan Hospital in Moses Lake. A third passenger, an 18-year-old man, was taken to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. State troopers say the three were not wearing seatbelts.
State troopers reported Vargas was driving impaired and he’s likely to face at least one count of vehicular assault.