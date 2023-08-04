KITTITAS - Three people are injured after a two-vehicle crash near the town of Kittitas on Thursday. The crash happened shortly before 8 p.m.
Troopers say two vehicles were going east on I-90 just east of the town of Kittitas when a vehicle driven by 18-year-old Katherine McGhee of Normandy Park collided with a vehicle driven by 23-year-old Marissa London of Seattle.
McGhee went into the opposite lanes of travel after colliding with London and eventually came to rest off of the roadway. London’s vehicle rolled and came to rest on its side. London and her two passengers were hurt and transported to an Ellensburg hospital for treatment. McGhee and her passenger were not injured.
McGhee is being faulted in the crash for driving while distracted.