QUINCY - The Gorge Amphitheatre is a long ways from Las Vegas, but should we refer to Dave Matthews as a resident performer of the majestic music venue? Like the turning of the leaves, you can count on Dave Matthews' return to the Gorge Amphitheatre each September and, of course, this year will be no different.
Dave Matthews and his highly-decorated line up of musicians will make music at the venue this weekend from Friday, Sept. 1 through Sunday, Sept. 3.
The showing promotes the Dave Matthews Band 10th studio album, Walk Around The Moon. Walk Around The Moon took shape during the pandemic and is as much a reflection on the current times as it is an urge to find common ground, according to an RCA Records press release.
The Americana-genre band known as Briscoe will open for Dave Matthews on Friday at 5 p.m.
For tickets to the show, click here.