SOAP LAKE - Three men were taken into custody early Wednesday morning following a violent altercation and shooting that took place on Tuesday evening near Soap Lake. Deputies responded to a distress call at approximately 7:30 p.m. in the 20000-block of Road B.5-Northeast, where reports indicated a group of individuals were engaged in a physical altercation while shots were being fired.
According to authorities, the incident originated from a previous conflict between motorists and a fistfight involving Rolando Gonzalez Chavez, a 32-year-old individual, and the victim, a 17-year-old boy. Following the initial altercation, Chavez left the scene but returned later accompanied by three others identified as Jonathan Ryals (20 years old), Trey Ryals (18 years old), and Sara Gonzalez-Chavez (40 years old), all residents of Soap Lake. The four suspects arrived with two firearms in an apparent attempt to resolve the conflict.
Upon reaching the residence on Road B.5-Northeast, the suspects confronted the victim, brutally striking him on the head with a firearm. Subsequently, one of the suspects discharged a single round in the victim's direction, narrowly missing him. Before law enforcement officers could arrive at the scene, the four assailants fled.
Following an extensive investigation, deputies located and apprehended three of the four suspects at approximately 1:45 a.m. on Wednesday. One of the firearms used in the assault was successfully recovered during the arrests.
Rolando Gonzalez Chavez faces charges of second-degree assault (complicit) and unlawful possession of a firearm. Similarly, Jonathan Ryals was arrested on charges of second-degree assault (complicit), unlawful possession of a firearm, and possession of weapons capable of causing bodily harm. Trey Ryals, the third suspect, was taken into custody on charges of second-degree assault (complicit).
Although Sara Gonzalez-Chavez, who is the caregiver for two young children, faces charges of second-degree assault (complicit), she was not arrested at this time. It is worth noting that the victim and the four suspects did not have any prior acquaintance before the incident occurred.
All three arrested individuals have been lodged in the Grant County Jail pending further legal proceedings. Law enforcement authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident and are working diligently to ensure a thorough examination of the case.
The Grant County Sheriff's Office encourages anyone with additional information related to the incident to come forward and assist in the ongoing investigation.