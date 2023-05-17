OKANOGAN - Three people are behind bars after a drug sting on tribal land in Okanogan County turned up firearms, fentanyl and drug paraphernalia on May 9.
Colville Tribal police say 20 firearms and 1,000 fentanyl-laced pills were recovered during the string.
Stolen property was also located, some of which were also guns.
The owner of the property where the bust occurred, 63-year-old Daniel Curdie, was arrested and booked into Okanogan County Jail. Curdie faces charges of delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful use of a building for drug-related purposes, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of an undetectable firearm. Bail for Curdie is set at $250,000. 51-year-old Kevin Devine was also busted for delivery of a controlled substance, his bail was set at $125,000. Sabrina Rounds was arrested on an unrelated warrant.
The investigation, seizure and arrests were conducted by a team led by the North Central Washington Narcotics Task Force (“NCWNTF”), which is commanded by Colville Tribal Police Chief Steve Brown and which includes another Colville Tribal Police Officer assigned to serve on the Task Force. NCWNTF also includes detectives from the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office, Winthrop Marshall’s Office and the United States Border Patrol. Other assisting entities included the Okanogan County Special Response Team. Detectives continue to work with burglary victims to identify and return the stolen firearms and personal property.
Fentanyl is the most common drug encountered by NCWNTF detectives. Only 2 milligrams of fentanyl are considered to be a potentially lethal dose.
Colville Business Council Chairman Jarred-Michael Erickson said, “As I have previously stated, the Colville Tribes continues to aggressively hold drug traffickers accountable for their crimes. We know the damage these drugs do to our community and this seizure continues our efforts to eradicate illegal drugs from the Colville Reservation.”
The Chairman continued, “I applaud the Colville Tribal Police for the great work they have done, and continue to do, to protect our community. I also wish to thank all the other federal and local agencies who contributed. The Colville Tribes appreciates its allies in the fight to keep our community safe and healthy.”