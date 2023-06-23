LEAVENWORTH - The third and final climber killed in an avalanche near Leavenworth in February has been recovered from the base of Colchuck Peak.
The body of 66-year-old Yun Park of Palisades Park, New Jersey was discovered on Thursday June 22. The Chelan County Sheriff's Office reports that Park's body was found by a hiker in the afternoon.
A Snohomish County Sheriff's Office Helicopter Rescue Team was contacted for a hoist operation. The helicopter team recovered the body at around 11:15 a.m. on Friday, June 23.
Chelan County Sheriff’s officials say the avalanche instantly killed two climbers who died from blunt force trauma due to the rocky topography of the area and the third victim who was rendered unconscious and severely injured, died later. Sheriff’s officials say the avalanche swept the climbers down the mountain by about 500 feet. Only one climber who sustained a leg injury survived. The other two climbers were off to the side of the couloir and were not stricken by the slide.