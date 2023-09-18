WENATCHEE - A Wenatchee business hasn't stopped, literally and figuratively, 'picking up the pieces' as thieves continue to break in to her business in the city's downtown.
Kelly DeLong of Green Motion E-bikes says her electric bike store has been broken into three times in the course of a week.
So far, a $2,000 electric bike has been stolen, a second attempt that failed managed to cause over $2,000 in damage and a third pass was made in the overnight on Sunday, Sept. 17. involving another broken window and a stolen bike worth $2,000. Each time the crooks attempted to gain entry, a large display window was busted with each costing close to $1,000.
Delong says the business is moving as a result of the repeated attempts to steal from her store.
The shop will likely temporarily close with plans to reopen in a different location if the community can help her recoup some of the costs and moving expenses.
A GoFundMe has been created to help her business survive the unfortunate series of events.