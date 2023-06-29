EPHRATA – A Quincy man is behind bars after wrecking and fleeing a stolen vehicle in Ephrata on Tuesday.
Authorities say a report about the stolen vehicle came in shortly after 8 p.m. when a man who left his keys in his truck was entering the Akins Fresh Market in Soap Lake and heard his truck start up.
Ephrata Police were notified about the stolen vehicle and contacted it when it was seen in town. A pursuit ensued and the vehicle crashed into the ABCS Business Consulting sign on 2nd Avenue.
Police say the two people fled the vehicle on foot and the driver, 23-year-old Leobrado Ramos Delgado of Quincy was caught a short time later.
He was booked into the Grant County Jail for theft of a motor vehicle.
The other suspect, a 12-year-old out of George who was a passenger, managed to flee the scene. Upon further investigation, the child was identified and will be contacted and charged by police.