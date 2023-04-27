VANTAGE - Massive amounts of elk have been seen congregating in the Vantage area near I-90 this spring.
Per usual, the Colockum herd has returned to the area for calving after migrating north for the spring and summer.
The presence of elk poses a hazard for motorists traveling along I-90 on Vantage Hill.
The state's Department of Transportation acknowledged the elk on Thursday, warning travelers about the potential for collisions. WSDOT officials say crews are trying to keep elk away from the highway. The state is asking motorists to slow down when traversing along I-90 on Vantage Hill.
A pilot program to reduce the number of elk in the area expired in 2022. The program was spearheaded by 13th District State Representative Tom Dent. House Bill 1353 paved the way for a five-year effort that allowed special and general elk depredation hunts, managed livestock grazing and elk feed permits. Dent told Source ONE News on Thursday that progress is being made to implement an improved elk mitigation program.
The year prior to Dent's pilot program, about 60-65 elk were killed in collisions with motorists in the Vantage area on I-90.