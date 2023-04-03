A cider production company in Wenatchee is now owned by a larger cider business out of Seattle. Last week, Yonder Cider of Seattle announced its merger with The Source Cider in Wenatchee. Yonder had contracted with The Source to produce its cider. The two shared facilities and staff prior to the merger. According to Yonder, The Source Cider company "was started to reduce the barrier to entry for cideries and facilitate growth for companies of all sizes, while increasing quality through premium juice and custom fermentation."
The Source pressed more than 3 million pounds of apples in 2022, including 327,000 pounds and more than 20 varieties of cider specific apples, known for their aromatic, tannic nature and coveted by cidermakers around the world. Producing 240,000 gallons in 2022 – 50 percent of which was dedicated to Yonder – The Source has now worked with more than 50 cideries, wineries and breweries from across the country in its two and a half years in business, offering everything from single varietals and custom blends to juice and co-packing.
“Closing The Source wasn’t even an option,” said Yonder CEO & Founder Caitlin Braam. “It doesn’t die with the merger, it only gets stronger. While we now have our own brand in Yonder, I’ve spent my entire career helping build other brands – whether it be through marketing, branding or production. The merger just reinforces my long term goal for the companies and support of the cider industry.”
“United, we can do so much more,” added Braam. “When we started, Yonder was a case study for The Source. Proof that you could start a brand with very little startup capital, prove your concept and pursue smart growth. But as both companies have expanded, we’ve realized that with our resources combined, we can support more orchards and farmers, work with more cideries and further support the cider market – all while growing Yonder as a brand.”
The Source Cider company is located in the 1600 block of N. Miller St.