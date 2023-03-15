MOSES LAKE - It's evident Grant County has a littering problem, according to recent data released by the Department of Ecology's annual litter pickup report.
The data in the report shows the totals of litter collected by region and by county in 2022.
According to data published in the report, Grant County trash collectors tallied 159,124 lbs. of litter picked up last year throughout the county; that was the second highest recorded total by county in all of eastern Washington. Spokane County was the only area that had more litter recorded with 191,514 lbs. collected. However, Spokane County has a population of 546,040 versus Grant County's populous of 100,297.
In addition to all the litter, Grant County's number of illegal dumps in 2022 dwarfed all other counties with 234 unlawful dumps. An 'unlawful dump' consists of a person with a truckload of items that they discard as trash, but instead of going to a transfer station, they drive out to an area and dump their load on a plot of land that isn't designated for dumping.
Parties collecting litter mostly consist of volunteers with the Department of Ecology's Core Youth program and those involved with the Department of Ecology-funded Community Litter Collection Program. The Department of Ecology says the two programs collect most litter along county and state roads.
As for where much of the litter is being seen, Grant County Sheriff's Office spokesman Kyle Foreman believes the Moses Lake sand dunes is harboring a lot of trash. Sand Dunes Rd. is a county road that spans through a large portion of the dune area. The sand dunes outside of Moses Lake are the site of much of the region's recreation activity which includes off-roading and camping.
To see where your county of residence ranks in terms of littering, click here.