GEORGE - The alternative folk band called The Lumineers has announced a Sept. 8 Gorge Amphitheater concert date. The local music venue will be one of many stops for The Lumineers during their 2023 BRIGHTSIDE World Tour.
The two-time Grammy nominated Lumineers are touring in support of their fourth album, 2022’s BRIGHTSIDE. The album was top ten in both the U.S. and Canada and the title track reached Number 1 on Billboard’s Alternative National Airplay and Adult Alternative Airplay charts—the sixth time the band has topped the latter chart in less than 10 years. Last year’s tour saw more than 750,000 tickets sold across five continents, including two sold out stadium shows at Coors Field in Denver and Wrigley Field in Chicago.
BRIGHTSIDE was produced by longtime collaborator Simone Felice and produced, mixed, and engineered by David Baron over two sessions in winter and spring 2021 at Baron’s Sun Mountain Studios in bucolic Boiceville, NY, The nine-song collection sees The Lumineers’ co-founders/co-songwriters Wesley Schultz and Jeremiah Fraites performing virtually all of the instrumentation.
Tickets to the Gorge concert will go on sale on Friday, March 10 at 10 a.m.
The Lumineers also performed at the Gorge Amphitheater on July 16, 2022.