MOSES LAKE - A Moses Lake man’s morning routine was disrupted when he decided to take matters into his own hands after noticing some suspicious activity happening next door on Friday.
The homeowner, who we’ll refer to as ‘MC’ for anonymity reasons, was consuming his coffee at his home in the 4300 block of Rd 9 E NE when he noticed someone entering a home of a recently deceased neighbor.
“I thought, that’s weird and decided to keep an eye on it,” MC told Source ONE News.
MC says he quickly realized that something nefarious was happening at the residence.
“I grabbed my gun (9 mm) and went outside and concealed myself behind a dirt mound to continue watching this guy,” MC added.
As a precaution, MC says he phoned authorities who indicated they were on their way and that he remain fixated on the stranger in the house. MC says he saw the suspicious person come out of the home with a backpack full of items. That’s when MC realized he needed to do something.
“I thought ‘you know what? I gotta stop this guy,’” he said.
MC says he approached the alleged perpetrator, indicated that he was armed and began asking questions.
“I asked questions and wanted to see what his answers were,” MC remarked. “He told me he was working for a foreclosure agency and wanted to survey the home. I asked him ‘where’s your company vehicle?’ He told me it was parked down the street. I thought ‘well that’s weird’ and asked him ‘why is it parked down the street?’”
MC quickly picked up on the man’s bogus story and told him to remain where he was.
“He said ‘I gotta go to my to truck’ and I told him ‘you’re not going anywhere unless you leave that backpack here,’” MC said.
MC says the man left the backpack behind and slowly walked away. He was later arrested by Grant County Sheriff’s deputies. That burglary suspect is 35-year-old Brandon Cirame who is believed to be the boyfriend of another homeowner in the neighborhood. He faces charges of third-degree theft.
“He and his girlfriend have always been pleasant people,” MC explained. “They’ve always been friendly and have done nice things for people, including me. It’s too bad that he opted to take advantage of someone who is deceased.”