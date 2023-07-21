WENATCHEE - Crepes will soon be easier to come by in Wenatchee come August, according to owner Carlos Corrales.
Corrales is opening The Crepe House at 619 S. Mission St. in Wenatchee sometime mid-next month.
Corrales shared info about the crepe-making establishment on its Facebook page.
The Crepe House will occupy the building that used to house Jeepers Bagels in the Victorian Village.
Corrales says his business will initially only make a variety of sweet crepes and will introduce savory crepes in September.
The Crepe House will also have gluten free options.
It will also brew and serve Blue Star Coffee to pair with your light and fluffy delight.