CASHMERE - The smell of wood smoke will once again waft out of the building that once housed Country Boys BBQ in Cashmere.
The space at 400 Aplets Way is expected to reopen as the Yellow Rose BBQ sometime this week.
Yellow Rose BBQ is owned by Texas native Chris Giles.
Based on published correspondence between he, interested and likely soon-to-be customers on Facebook, the restaurant says it will serve Texas-style BBQ.
The Yellow Rose menu hasn't been released, but some of the restaurant's featured eats include beef brisket, burnt ends, chicken and Texas creamed corn. Yellow Rose says some of the wood it uses to smoke its meats include oak and fruit woods.
The building has been vacant since Country Boys BBQ closed for good on July 9, 2022.