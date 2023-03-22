GEORGE - As part of Tesla’s reported goal to electrify I-90, the company is leasing land behind the Microtel hotel in George to build 12 charging stations.
Hotel owner Caleb McNamara says the 12 charging stations are known as ‘super chargers’ and can fully charge an electric Tesla vehicle in 30 minutes.
Reportedly, Tesla’s goal is to install electric charging stations along I-90 every 30 miles. The closest charging stations to the west of George are in Ellensburg and to east are in Moses Lake at Harvest Foods.
McNamara says the charging stations will be operations by Memorial Day weekend.