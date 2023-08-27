HARTLINE – Three local youths were injured in a one-car collision on Saturday evening, around 7:30 p.m., approximately six miles northeast of Hartline.
According to initial investigations, a 16-year-old boy from Hartline was at the wheel of a 2002 Volkswagen Jetta, heading south on the 46000 block of Road V-Northeast. The car drifted to the left of the center line. Attempting to rectify the drift, the driver overcorrected to the right, which led to the car swerving off the road's west side. The vehicle continued its downward trajectory on the shoulder until it rolled over, eventually settling on its passenger side and obstructing Road V-Northeast.
Emergency services promptly arrived at the scene. The 16-year-old driver sustained injuries that were confirmed to be non-life-threatening. He was transported to Coulee Medical Center in Grand Coulee by ground ambulance.
However, the situation for the two passengers was more critical. One, another 16-year-old boy from Hartline, was ejected from the car during the incident. The other passenger, a 17-year-old boy from Coulee Dam, along with the ejected passenger, both suffered critical injuries. Air ambulances swiftly transported them to the Providence-Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane for immediate treatment.
As investigators continue to piece together the incident, early findings suggest the vehicle might have been exceeding the speed limit at the time of the collision. Thankfully, there was no evidence of any impairments in the driver, but it remains uncertain if distractions might have played a contributory role in the accident.