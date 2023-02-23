QUINCY - A 17-year-old Quincy High School student who allegedly knocked a 15-year-old student unconscious in a vicious attack in the school's cafeteria on Feb. 3 has been charged with second-degree assault, a felony.
Premeditated video capturing the incident showed the alleged attacker confronting the student followed by three punches, two of them when the student was standing upright and a third strike when the victim was already on the ground. Staff immediately intervened, one of them serving as a buffer between the alleged victim and the alleged attacker.
Quincy Police say the attacker was arrested at the scene and the victim was transported to a hospital for treatment. Police say the victim is fully recovered and is doing well following the incident.
As for the alleged attacker, he was arraigned in Grant County Superior Court on Feb. 6 and has been formally charged with second-degree assault which carries a maximum penalty of a $20,000 fine and up to 10 years imprisonment for a juvenile. According to Washington state law, people sentenced as juveniles cannot serve more than ten years behind bars.
Quincy School District administrators have expelled the alleged attacker for one year and have suspended the person who filmed the incident for 90 days.
Quincy Police confirmed that the incident was prompted by a conflict over a female student.
Quincy School District Superintendent Nik Bergman issued the following statement regarding the ordeal on Friday.
"Quincy High School reviewed behavior and discipline expectations with all students and conducted grade-level presentations regarding school safety and progressive discipline. Student behavior has improved as QHS due to the school-wide work and grade level on meetings. QHS has been focusing on social-emotional support and learning opportunities for students throughout the year using Character Strong curriculum," Bergman stated.
The student accused of assault will appear again in court on March 13. The victim's family is in the process of obtaining a restraining order against the alleged attacker.