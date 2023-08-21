MOSES LAKE – A late-night injury shooting incident at a convenience store in the 600 block of Stratford Road in Moses Lake has resulted in the arrests of two suspects.
The incident took place around 1:30 AM, when officers were dispatched to the Circle K following reports of gunfire.
Upon arrival, officers found concrete evidence of the shooting at the location. Notably absent was the 19-year-old male victim, who, it was later determined, had been urgently driven to the hospital by a close friend due to his injuries.
Following an immediate investigation, officers turned their attention to the store's security footage, which provided a crucial lead. The video enabled them to identify both the suspect vehicle and its driver.
Acting on the information, officers and detectives traced the vehicle back to a residence located in the 500 block of Division St. There, they made the arrest of 21-year-old Caleb Rossell and 19-year-old Dakota Perry. For further investigation, the suspect vehicle was impounded, pending a search warrant. A simultaneous search warrant was executed at the said residence, leading to the discovery of two firearms: a .38 caliber revolver and a 9mm handgun.
Both Rossell and Perry have since been booked into the Grant County Jail, pending charges related to the shooting.
Police say the shooting was gang related.