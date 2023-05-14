WASHTUCNA - A local teen has serious injuries after she was hurt in a rollover crash on SR 261 in Adams County Saturday evening.
Shortly after 5:30 p.m., State Troopers say 18-year-old Mia Rouleu of Washtucna was going north on SR 261 when she left the roadway to the right, overcorrected, crossed the centerline and rolled to the left. The vehicle eventually came to rest off the roadway.
Troopers say Rouleau was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, but her mother says the seatbelt broke loose during the second rollover.
She was taken to Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane for treatment.
Authorities say improper lane travel caused the crash. She was not under the influence.