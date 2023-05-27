MOSES LAKE - A 15-year-old boy is recovering from a knife wound after he was stabbed at the skate park near the intersection of 4th Avenue and Dogwood Street on Friday night, according to Moses Lake police. Police say the incident happened shortly before 10 p.m. The skate park is situated next to McCosh Park where the Moses Lake Spring Festival is happening.
The teen was reportedly stabbed during an argument with another teen at the skate park. A witness says the argument escalated quickly, resulting in the stabbing.
It appears that the stabbing victim is going to be ok, but he was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
A witness told Source ONE News that the stabbing was not gang related.
The suspect is believed to still be at large.