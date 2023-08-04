GEORGE - A Puyallup teen is dead after he was run over by a boat trailer near the Gorge Amphitheatre on Friday.
Grant County Sheriff's deputies say 19-year-old Carson Santos was running alongside a Toyota pick up truck towing a wake surfing boat at the Pivot at the Gorge Amphitheatre campground seconds before the tragic incident.
Authorities say Santos attempted to jump on the tongue of the trailer between the boat and the bed of the pick up truck, but lost his footing causing him to fall to the ground. Santos was run over by the wheels of the trailer, resulting in life-threatening injuries.
Despite efforts from first responders, Santos died from his injuries.
The driver of the truck that ran over Santos was an adult male from Roseburg, Oregon.