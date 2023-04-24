EAST WENATCHEE – East Wenatchee police say they’ve arrested an 18-year-old East Wenatchee man for brandishing a gun at Eastmont Community Park on Sunday.
At around 4:30 p.m., police received a report about a man who was showing off a handgun at the BMX bike park. The teen reported lifted up his shirt and showed the firearm to some kids.
Police say kids at the park saw the gun and notified authorities after they became scared.
Police arrived at the park to investigate and obtained enough information to go to the teen’s house and arrest him. The teen admitted to police that he had a gun and threw it in the water, but police suspect that isn’t true and it belonged to his 17-year-old old friend’s family.
18-year-old Nicholas Wallace was arrested and booked into jail on charges of brandishing a fire arm.