MOSES LAKE - The hunt for a wanted felony assault suspect in Moses Lake is over.
On Monday, a tactical team comprised of multiple law enforcement agencies spent about 45 minutes trying to get an alleged criminal to come out of a home in the 900 block of West Loop Drive.
Witnesses say the standoff lasted from 8:15 p.m. and the wanted subject was arrested at around 9 p.m.
The identity of the person wanted was not disclosed by police.
There were no reports of hostile behavior exhibited by the arrested person prior to being taken into custody.