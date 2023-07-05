MOSES LAKE - Tacos El Rey in Moses Lake has been getting some good publicity as of late following their win at the Red, White and Boom taco contest in Moses Lake last Saturday.
Tacos El Rey competed with three other locally-owned restaurants known for their tacos, which include: El Chele, The Taco Shop and Tacos Colima.
Each restaurant served four tacos that were divided up between four judges.
According to Tacos El Rey owner Enrique Garcia, each restaurant was required to serve tacos of the same style: Al Pastor. Al Pastor is pineapple spiced pork. Garcia says the tacos also contained pickled onion, pico de gayo, and cabbage slaw over handmade tortillas.
Garcia says the grading of the tacos were partially based on taste and presentation.
Upon winning the competition, Garcia was awarded a trophy in the shape of a taco. He says the award provides him peace of mind and gives him bragging rights.
Tacos El Rey has a location on Broadway Avenue in Moses Lake and a restaurant on Yonezawa Blvd.