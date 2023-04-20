MOSES LAKE — A Pierce County man arrested on federal child pornography charges may have had victims from the Grant County area.
Bryant Keith McCullough, 32, was arrested and charged with production of child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for western Washington. McCullough is accused of enticing and coercing minors to engage in sexually explicit conduct to produce child pornography in exchange for money, alcohol and marijuana.
Tacoma police had received information from a concerned parent about an image shared in a group chat. The image regarded an explicit message on Snapchat allegedly sent by McCullough to a minor motocross racer. McCullough is a motocross coach and sponsor, according to authorities.
Law enforcement allegedly found sexually explicit images and videos of minors on a GoPro seized from McCullough’s home.
Moses Lake police were contacted on Thursday with information that some of McCollough’s victims are potentially from the Moses Lake/Grant County area.
Anyone that has been in contact with McCollough is asked to contact the Tacoma Police Department at jwelsh@cityoftacoma.org or call 253-732-8209.