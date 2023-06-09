EVERETT - An Omak woman will likely soon be back in business now that her stolen taco truck trailer has been found.
Maria Limon owns La Autentica Taqueria y Antojitos Mexicanos in Omak.
La Autentica Taqueria y Antojitos Mexicanos is a taco truck that was situated in the 900 block of Engh Rd when it was stolen in the overnight between Wednesday and Thursday of this week.
The suspect pickup truck towing the trailer was spotted multiple times and was eventually pulled over by authorities in the Skykomish area Thursday morning on US 2. Troopers released the suspect after he was detained for questioning, but the information needed to make a lawful arrest had not been updated.
However, the taco truck trailer was eventually recovered in the 8900 block of Lowell Larimer Rd. in Everett about 200 miles away.
It's unknown if money or any valuable items were removed from the trailer before it was abandoned.
The Limon family is recovering the trailer today.
Here is a photo of who is believe to be the suspect during a traffic stop on Thursday: