ELLENSBURG - In a significant stride towards tackling the escalating problem of wildfires, the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has tapped into cutting-edge technology that deploys artificial intelligence (AI) for early fire detection and containment. This innovation comes from the partnership between Pano AI and T-Mobile’s 5G network.
During a press conference in Ellensburg this week, the Commissioner of Public Lands, Hilary Franz, revealed how the state-of-the-art technology empowers the DNR with actionable intelligence, allowing for swift responses to wildfires in their initial stages. Thanks to Pano AI's technology paired with T-Mobile's ultra-fast 5G network, DNR can monitor wildfires in real-time, offering crucial data as soon as they appear.
Under the pilot program, nine ultra-high-definition, 360-degree cameras have been stationed across the state. Plans are underway to install a further three by the summer of 2024. The imagery from these cameras, combined with satellite data and additional AI-integrated feeds, offers a comprehensive view of active wildfires, fostering immediate situational awareness.
These cameras are primed to detect smoke and fire instantly, determining their precise location. As Franz remarked, "With wildfire, every second counts.” The early detection capability of Pano AI's system enables a quicker response when fires are nascent, which is pivotal given the progressively challenging wildfire seasons.
The aforementioned fire detection cameras have already been installed at DNR's Ellensburg office and on Chelan Butte just south of Chelan. Locally, a third camera will soon be constructed atop Naneum Ridge above Wenatchee and Ellensburg. In Okanogan County, a camera has been inserted on Aeneas Mountain will another camera planned for installation on Little Buck Mountain southeast of Winthrop.
Pano AI is leading the charge with its pioneering AI-driven technology focused on wildfire detection. Their innovative approach amalgamates modern hardware, AI, cloud software, and 5G connectivity, providing real-time insights for firefighting agencies.
Praising the collaborative efforts, Sonia Kastner, the CEO and founder of Pano AI, emphasized Washington DNR’s progressive approach. She further extolled their partnership with T-Mobile, noting how it amplifies the solution’s efficiency, particularly in remote areas.
John Saw, EVP and Chief Technology Officer at T-Mobile, expressed his pride in supporting this groundbreaking initiative. He noted the potency of their 5G network in bolstering innovative uses like this.
Beyond Pano AI's technology, DNR is also integrating other advanced tools in their firefighting arsenal. This includes deployable Starlink satellite packages, an enhanced radio repeater network for smartphones, and COWs (Cellular on Wheels) to broaden cellular and WiFi reach.