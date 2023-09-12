SOAP LAKE – A swift and coordinated response from emergency personnel prevented what could have been a devastating incident on the afternoon of September 11th, 2023. At approximately 4:40 PM, Grant County Fire District 7 personnel rushed to the scene of a swimmer in distress near the east shore of Soap Lake, along Highway 17.
Upon arrival, District 7 deployed one command unit, one ambulance, and a rescue vehicle. Realizing the gravity of the situation, two rescuers dived into the water, making their way towards the struggling swimmer who was clinging onto a floatie. Working together, the duo managed to safely bring the individual back to shore.
Once ashore, the victim was promptly assessed by Grant County Fire District 7's ambulance team. Fortunately, the swimmer sustained only minor injuries and was subsequently deemed to be in no need of further medical attention.
The successful outcome of this potentially harrowing episode was made possible by the cooperation of multiple local agencies. The Soap Lake Police Department played a pivotal role, assisting in locating the distressed swimmer, communicating essential information to the victim's family, providing crucial traffic control, and setting up their drone and drone operator on standby for potential deployment in the search efforts.
The Grant County Sheriff's Department further supplemented the rescue efforts. They dispatched a Public Information Officer and a Deputy Sheriff to the scene. The Deputy Sheriff took charge of strategizing a worst-case scenario response, which would have involved deploying watercraft and additional personnel if the situation escalated.
This incident underscores the importance of the collective efforts and collaboration between emergency service departments. The rapid and effective response by District 7 personnel and assisting agencies ensured that what could have been a tragedy resulted in a rescue with only minor injuries.