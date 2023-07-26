OLYMPIA, WA - Several new laws covering a wide range of sectors including election filings, economic development, taxes, and consumer protection have taken effect as of Sunday, July 23, in Washington state. The regulations were effective 90 days following the adjournment of this year's legislative session by state lawmakers in Olympia.
Election Reforms
The weeklong filing period for elective public offices under Senate Bill 5182 will open on the first Monday of May beginning 2024, shifting from its previous date two weeks before the Memorial Day holiday. Meanwhile, House Bill 1317 now requires “grassroots” lobbying campaigns to disclose specific details, such as names, addresses, and campaign purpose, for contributions over $25.
House Bill 1048 amends the state’s Voting Rights Act to allow judicial reviews of allegations of discriminatory district boundary drawings based on race, color, or minority language starting January 1st. Another major change in Senate Bill 5208 allows individuals registering to vote online to verify their identities using the last four digits of their Social Security numbers, a shift from the previous requirement of state-issued identification.
Tax and Economic Development
Tax-related changes have also been implemented. Senate Bill 5460 limits property tax collections to 25 cents per $1,000 of assessed property valuation within state-designated irrigation and rehabilitation districts, applicable specifically to the Moses Lake Irrigation and Rehabilitation District.
In terms of economic development, Substitute House Bill 1267 allows 30 of the state's 39 counties, deemed rural, to collect up to 0.09% of retail sales tax for financing public facilities and local economic development personnel. Counties can continue to collect this tax for 25 years after its initial imposition.
Consumer Protection
Consumers are also set to benefit with the introduction of the Robocall Scam Protection Act (HB 1051), which targets illegal robocalls. The act, requested by the state Attorney General’s Office, makes it unlawful for callers to disguise their identity using fake caller identification and bars phone service providers from enabling illegal robocalls knowingly.
Additionally, the act prohibits calls to state residents listed on the federal “Do Not Call” registry, addressing a previous gap in state law. Offenders may face civil penalties ranging from $500 to $2,000 per violation and lawsuits from aggrieved parties.
These laws, signed by Governor Jay Inslee, are among the 1,781 bills introduced during this year’s legislative session. Full information about these bills can be viewed at the state legislature's website: https://app.leg.wa.gov/billinfo/.
Consumers can lodge complaints related to the Robocall Scam Protection Act with the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division online at: https://www.atg.wa.gov/consumer-issues) or by calling 1-800-551-4636.