MOSES LAKE - Well, that was easy. A Moses Lake man is behind bars today after riding up to his own SWAT response at his home on Monday.
At around 8:15 p.m., a tactical response team showed up to a home in the 900 block of Loop Drive, looking for 56-year-old Wayne Christensen. Christensen was wanted on a felony assault warrant for allegedly pistol whipping a family member.
The SWAT team called out to Christensen from the street asking him to "come out with his hands up." Unbeknownst to officers, Christensen wasn't there. Luckily for law enforcement, their suspect was riding up to them on his bike, unaware of what was going on, according to Moses Lake Police. Christensen asked them what was happening at his home and that's when the tactical team took Christensen into custody.
Christensen was booked into the Grant County Jail on charges of second-degree assault.