OKANOGAN - The Office of the Secretary of State is actively monitoring reports of potentially harmful substances found in envelopes received by election officials in King and Okanogan counties.
These incidents have been encountered during the processing of ballots for the August 1 Primary election, triggering a multi-agency investigation involving local, state, and federal authorities.
On Monday, a suspicious letter received by the King County Elections office was handed over to the United States Postal Inspection Service. Preliminary analysis detected trace amounts of fentanyl, a potent synthetic opioid, in the material. The following Wednesday, an auditor's office at the Okanogan County Courthouse was promptly evacuated after receiving an envelope with an unidentified substance. Testing of the substance is currently underway.
Both investigations are ongoing, with the Office of the Secretary of State unable to provide further details at this stage. Presently, no apparent connection is known between the two incidents.
"Elections offices in every county in Washington have had to develop emergency plans and protective strategies for events like these, which should serve as a sobering reminder of the dangers that surround our elections process and elections workers," commented Secretary of State Steve Hobbs. "My office and I will provide all the resources at our disposal to any county that needs help confronting any challenge, and will continue to advocate for stronger protection for all elections workers."
In response to increasing security risks, Secretary Hobbs announced last month the availability of up to $80,000 in election-security funding for each Washington county that deploys an Albert sensor, a tool designed to monitor security risks to their elections networks. This is the second consecutive year of this funding program, which distributed over $1.57 million during fiscal year 2022-23 to bolster county election security.
