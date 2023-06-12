MOSES LAKE - It was apparent that an alleged gunman knew he was 'in over his head' after opening fire on construction workers who were checking in on the gunman's girlfriend during an argument on Monday.
Police say the contractors were in the 800 block of Loop Drive when they overheard a man and a woman arguing. At one point, the workers thought they heard the female being assaulted, so they went over to see what was going on. When the workers intervened, 30-year-old Byron Combs pulled a gun, threatening to kill them.
Another construction worker in a pickup truck saw that Combs was pointing a gun at his colleagues, so he gunned the vehicle into the car that Combs was getting into, giving them a chance to flee.
After the collision, Combs then exited the car and opened fire on the pickup, firing seven rounds, sticking the truck five times. The occupant was not hurt.
Combs fled the scene in his damaged vehicle with the woman, but it eventually broke down on Ridge Road near Reisner. The female fled from the vehicle first with Combs behind her. The woman was found hiding in an area residence.
Combs made it to Northshore and attempted to swim across the lake. Combs was found hanging off of the Moses Lake fountain in the Alder Fill area where he was recovered by boat-dwelling officers.
Combs was arrested and booked into Grant County Jail on attempted murder.