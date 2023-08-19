OTHELLO – A drive-by shooting incident that took place Friday evening has swiftly led to the arrest of two suspects. Othello Police Department officers were called to the scene after reports of shots being fired around 8:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of E Cedar St.
Initial investigations by the officers suggested that a vehicle was associated with the shooting, and that the event may have had gang ties. Working tirelessly through the night, detectives and patrol officers managed to identify every individual in the suspected vehicle. This included the alleged driver and shooter of the incident.
Following their investigations, it was believed that the suspects might have fled in the direction of either Moses Lake or Warden. Realizing the gravity of the situation, Othello PD reached out to their counterparts in the Moses Lake Police Department (MLPD) and Warden Police Department (WPD) for assistance.
Their collaborative efforts paid off within a mere five hours of the incident. MLPD officers managed to locate the suspect vehicle, subsequently conducting a high-risk traffic stop. This operation led to the apprehension of the alleged driver and shooter, both of whom were handed over to the Othello police.
The suspects have been identified as Joel Gonzalez, 21, from Warden, and Cristina Perez, 35, of Othello. Both were subsequently booked into the Franklin County Jail, facing charges of Assault in the 1st Degree and Drive-By Shooting.
As the investigation is ongoing, the Othello PD is urging anyone with further information about the incident to come forward. Individuals can reach out to the police at 509-488-3314. For those concerned about privacy, callers have the option to remain anonymous.