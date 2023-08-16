OTHELLO – Two people are injured after an early morning crash near Othello on Wednesday.
Adams County deputies say the wreck happened at around 2:30 a.m. in the 26000 block of Bench Rd. about seven miles west of Othello.
Deputies say 25-year-old Cody Carlson of Othello collided with the back of an orchard tractor driven by 43-year-old Arturo Mancia-Dominguez.
Deputies say Arturo was driving the tractor on the shoulder of the road when he was struck from behind. The collision caused Arturo’s tractor to rotate and roll, throwing him from the vehicle. Arturo was taken to a local hospital for treatment and Carlson was airlifted to a Spokane hospital.
Carlson is suspected of driving while under the influence.