OTHELLO - A preliminary report has emerged regarding an officer-involved shooting that occurred on Sunday, June 25, 2023, in rural Adams County. The incident, which involved the use of force, is currently under investigation by the Central Basin Investigative Team (CBIT), an independent team dedicated to examining such cases.
The Othello Police Department had grounds to approach and apprehend 29-year-old Ramon O. Morfin of Warden, Washington, for alleged harassment. Additionally, Morfin was wanted on an outstanding state Department of Corrections warrant. On the aforementioned date, an Othello police officer, accompanied by three Adams County sheriff's deputies, proceeded to Morfin's workplace, located in the 700 block of South Kulm Road, Othello, Washington, with the intention of taking him into custody.
At approximately 2:20 p.m., the officer and deputies made contact with Morfin outside the business. However, during the attempted arrest, Morfin unexpectedly opened fire at the group of officers. In self-defense, the law enforcement personnel returned fire, resulting in Morfin sustaining gunshot wounds. Medical professionals on the scene declared him deceased at approximately 2:30 p.m. Fortunately, none of the officers were injured during the exchange of gunfire. Morfin's next of kin were notified of his death on Sunday night.
All officers involved in the incident were equipped with body-worn cameras, and any footage captured by these devices, as well as any other available surveillance cameras in the area, will be thoroughly reviewed by investigators. The CBIT, which is leading the investigation, has committed to providing weekly public updates regarding the case, even if there is no significant progress to report.
The CBIT independent investigation team consists of skilled investigators from various law enforcement agencies. For this particular incident, team members include representatives from the Moses Lake Police Department, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Police, Ellensburg Police Department, Washington State Patrol, Ephrata Police Department, and the Grant County Sheriff’s Office. The team is being led by Captain Jim Weed of the Ellensburg Police Department.
As the investigation unfolds, the CBIT will diligently examine all available evidence, including witness statements, forensic analysis, and the aforementioned video footage, in order to determine the sequence of events leading up to the fatal encounter. The team aims to provide a comprehensive and impartial account of the incident, ensuring transparency and accountability in the process.
The community, along with the affected parties, awaits the outcome of the investigation, which seeks to shed light on the circumstances surrounding the officer-involved shooting.