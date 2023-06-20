GEORGE – The names of the alleged shooter and fourth victim involved in Saturday’s double murder at the Gorge Amphitheatre have been released.
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office identified the alleged shooter as 26-year-old James Kelly of Joint Base Lewis-McChord. Kelly is accused of shooting four people, killing two of them at the Gate H campground outside the Gorge Amphitheatre music venue.
The shooting happened during the Beyond Wonderland concert.
The two fatal shooting victims have been identified as 26-year-old Josilyn Ruiz of Seattle and 29-year-old Brandy Escamilla of Seattle; they were a couple who were engaged to be married.
Another victim who survived was 31-year-old Andrew Cuarda of Eugene, Oregon; he was shot in the shoulder.
The fourth victim, who remained unidentified until Tuesday, was 20-year-old Lily Luksich of Mill Creek, Washington; she too is expected to survive.
According to witnesses, Kelly was reportedly calling out Lily’s name before or during the shooting; their relationship is unknown at this point.
Grant County Sheriff’s officials say a security guard nearly became a fifth victim when a bullet deflected off her eyeglasses. She suffered bruising and lacerations due to the impact but was not seriously injured.
It’s not known if the shooter was shot by law enforcement, but it is known that Kelly was arrested and booked into the Grant County Jail. He faces two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault, and one count of first-degree assault domestic violence.
Joint Base Lewis-McChord released the following statement about Kelly:
“Jonathan Michael Erickson First, the U.S. Army Special Operations Command extends our condolences to the victims and families of those affected by this act of violence. The command is aware of the allegations against Spc. James Kelly. We take all allegations seriously and are fully cooperating with the appropriate authorities. Spc. James Kelly is a Joint Fire Support Specialist (13F) assigned to the 75th Ranger Regiment at Joint Base Lewis-McChord. Kelly joined the Army in 2021. The investigation is ongoing, we refer further questions to the appropriate civilian authorities. -Lt. Col. Mike Burns”
More information about the incident will be released soon.