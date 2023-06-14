MOSES LAKE - In a disturbing incident last Tuesday, a husband and wife enjoying a friendly basketball game with their young child near Peninsula Elementary School in Moses Lake became the targets of a potentially dangerous encounter. The peaceful atmosphere was compromised when an individual in a silver Mercedes abruptly pulled up and began staring them down.
Feeling uneasy about the stranger's unsettling behavior, the couple decided to leave the area and headed towards their car. However, as they were driving away, the situation escalated dramatically. The male subject, later identified as 19-year-old Jorge I. Barcenas Lozano, brandished a firearm and pointed it menacingly at their vehicle while shouting at them. In fear for their lives, both the victims and the suspect quickly fled the scene.
Law enforcement swiftly responded to the incident, and as detectives arrived to impound the Mercedes, Barcenas Lozano managed to evade their presence. Engaging in a reckless high-speed chase, he posed a significant danger to public safety. Despite his attempts to evade capture, detectives persevered in their efforts throughout the week, determined to bring him to justice.
After days of investigation, detectives managed to locate Barcenas Lozano on Saturday afternoon near the spillways. He was apprehended without incident, leading to his subsequent arrest. He now faces charges of Assault in the 2nd degree and Felony Eluding.
This alarming incident is the third high-profile gun-related crime that authorities have successfully resolved within the past week, adding to their commitment to curbing gun violence in the community. Law enforcement officials are resolute in their efforts to apprehend and prosecute those who choose to employ firearms in the commission of crimes or to intimidate others.