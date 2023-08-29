The celestial theater will present a show this week as the Super Blue Moon is slated to rise on August 30, 2023, at 9:35 p.m. ET (0135 GMT on Aug 31). This year, viewers will be treated to the largest and most luminous full moon, even as they come to grips with the fact that a Blue Moon isn’t necessarily blue.
A common misconception is that a Blue Moon is named for its color. But there are actually two definitions of a Blue Moon, and both are color-agnostic.
A "seasonal Blue Moon," as defined by NASA, is the third full moon in a season with four full moons. Conversely, a "monthly Blue Moon" refers to the occurrence of a second full moon in a single calendar month. Though the latter definition stemmed from a misunderstanding of the former, it's widely recognized today, as stated by Time and Date.
Given that the phases of the moon complete in approximately 29.5 days, the year usually sees 12 full moons. These moons have unique names in various cultures. Yet, due to the shorter lunar cycle, a 13th full moon sneaks in every 2.5 years, aptly called the Blue Moon.
While the phrase "once in a blue moon" might suggest rarity, Blue Moons, astronomically speaking, occur every two to three years. February is an exception, either showcasing a Black Moon (no full moon) or missing out on the monthly Blue Moon due to its shorter length.
The forthcoming monthly Blue Moon on Aug. 30/31, 2023, is eagerly awaited, while the next seasonal one is expected on Aug. 19/20, 2024. The last Blue Moon graced our skies on Aug. 22, 2021.
Interestingly, the Blue Moon can appear blue, albeit extremely rarely. Historical data from NASA indicates that the 1883 eruption of the Indonesian volcano Krakatoa sent ash up to 50 miles (80 kilometers) into the sky. This ash, due to its size, filtered red light, making the moon seem blue-green. Similar phenomena were observed post eruptions of the El Chichon volcano in 1983, Mt. St. Helens in 1980, and Mount Pinatubo in 1991.
