WENATCHEE - An elderly Wenatchee man's chances of being found tonight are being compromised by the lack of daylight.
On Tuesday, Wenatchee Police put the public on notice about Fredrick Samuelson going missing.
Samuelson missed his doctors appointment for his medical issues, which alerted the reporting party to his disappearance.
He was last seen around 5th St and Riverside Dr between 1:00 p.m. and 1:30pm. He was reportedly headed south along the shore of the Columbia River and may have been walking toward Apple Blossom at Memorial Park.
An area search was done, but he wasn't found.
Frederick is in his mid 70's, is 5'8" and was wearing a grey sweatshirt and sweatpants. He has no ID on him.
Please call Rivercom 509-663-9911 if you think you saw him.