OROVILLE - After it was initially reported at around 2 p.m. on Saturday, the Eagle Bluff Fire in Okanogan County has grown to over 8,000 acres.
Okanogan County Emergency Management's Maurice Goodall says the fire is actively burning about a mile from the Oroville city limits near the Canadian border.
Based on mapping, the northern third of the fire is burning near Osoyoos, British Columbia and the lower two-thirds is in Okanogan County.
Goodall says at least 200 homes are under a level 3 evacuation.
Goodall says three structures have been lost to the fire, but its unknown as to what kind of buildings they were.
A homeowner whose home reportedly had fire retardant dumped on it was allegedly hospitalized due to the fire.
Okanogan County officials say the fire changed directions early Sunday morning and is now burning southward.
About 200 personnel are working to contain the blaze. No containment has been reported.