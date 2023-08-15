WATERVILLE - Good news is rolling in for frequent travelers and residents of the Waterville area. The stretch of US 2, which has been an inconvenience for many since early July, is now open to the public once again. Specifically, the section between mileposts 163-170 that had been shut down due to a washout from a storm has now been made accessible.
This unexpected washout had posed significant challenges to commuters and disrupted the flow of traffic in the region. The closure had put a damper on summer plans, compelling many to seek alternative routes, sometimes adding significant travel time to their journeys. The reopening of this crucial stretch is a huge relief, especially as it comes a week or so ahead of the anticipated schedule.
The WSDOT says swift restoration would not have been possible without the tireless efforts of Hurst Construction. Transportation officials say the contractor team dived right into the task, working diligently to ensure that the roadway was not just repaired, but also made safe and sustainable for future travelers.