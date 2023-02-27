PASCO - A Kennewick man is back home after spending more time than he would have liked to in the Juniper Sand Dunes between Eltopia and Pasco over the weekend.
Franklin County Sheriff's deputies say the driver off-roading in a 1990's Ford Bronco got stuck somewhere in the 7,000-acre spread of sand dunes sometime Saturday evening.
Luckily, the driver was able to relay a vague description of his location to family, informing them of his situation, before his phone died.
The man's son took it upon himself to go looking for his dad in the sand dunes, but to no avail. Despite his efforts, the driver was forced to brave the cold, spending the night in the cab of his vehicle as temperatures dipped into the 20's.
Deputies were notified of the driver's ordeal at 6:19 a.m. on Sunday and managed to make it to him about 30 minutes later.
Deputies weren't able to disclose if the man sustained any health issues stemming from any potentially prolonged exposure to the cold.
Deputies recommend that anyone off-roading in the sand dunes not do it alone.
No citations were issued.