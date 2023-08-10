CASHMERE - A rescue unfolded on August 5th when the Chelan County Sheriff's Office High Angle Rope Rescue Team (HARRT) saved a German Shorthair dog trapped on an 80-100 ft steep embankment near Cashmere.
The incident occurred as the dog and its owner from Stanwood were enjoying the area around Camas Meadows. The dog slid down the embankment and found itself trapped, unable to climb back up. Fortunately, it was unharmed.
Swiftly responding to the call at around 12:30 p.m., the HARRT team, with the assistance of Department of Natural Resource Fire Fighters (DNR), utilized specialized rope systems to rescue the dog. The operation was conducted smoothly, and the unharmed dog was joyfully reunited with its grateful owner.