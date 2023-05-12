OTHELLO - One person has injuries after falling victim to a robbery in Othello on Friday.
Sometime in the afternoon, police say a store clerk in the 500 block of E. Main Street was assaulted during a robbery.
Authorities say the suspect made off with some loot. The clerk sustained only minor injuries.
Police say weapons were displayed or used during the incident. The public is not in danger, according to police officials.
Othello Police with assistance from the Adams County Sheriff's Office are pursuing the suspect at a home of interest in the Desdemona and Cedar Boulevard.
We'll have more information as it becomes available.