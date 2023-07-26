OTHELLO - The Potholes General Store was temporarily shuttered on Wednesday after a fire damage part of the building in the morning. The Potholes General Store is located on SR 262 just south of the Potholes Reservoir. Store owner Sam Worsham says the fire started in the store's back storage room. Fire crews quickly arrived to extinguish the blaze. The fire reportedly did minor damage. It's cause remains under investigation. The Potholes General Store reopened later in the day on Wednesday and will be open all day starting Thursday.
featured
Store at Potholes Reservoir catches fire
- Shawn Goggins
-
-
- Comments
Latest News
- Where's Wiley? Silver Alert issued for elderly Tonasket man missing since Tuesday afternoon
- Quincy School District's Wall of Fame welcomes five new honorees for Class of 2023
- Store at Potholes Reservoir catches fire
- Ephrata woman burned in fire that destroyed her home
- Duo arrested in connection with shooting, discovery of major illegal marijuana grow in Grant County
- Moses Lake man who impregnated 11-year-old girl pleads guilty to child rape
- Ukraine eases its sports boycott policy to compete against some Russians ahead of Olympics
- Shell earnings top $5 billion. But that's nearly half what it pulled in months ago
- Volkswagen takes steps to boost its China business as first-half earnings fall by 20%
- Mutinous soldiers say they've taken Niger. The government says a coup won't be tolerated
- A fire is still burning on board a car-carrying cargo ship near a sensitive Dutch bird habitat
- Kyiv is said to have launched a major push against Russian forces in southeastern Ukraine
- England hopes to be sharper in its next Women's World Cup match after underwhelming opener
- Stock market today: Asian shares advance after the Federal Reserve raises interest rates
- Leaving the Pac-12? Colorado calls meeting, AP source says Big 12 has already voted to let Buffs in
- Church sex abuse is the elephant in the room as Pope Francis visits scandal-hit Portugal
- Bluffing or not, Putin’s declared deployment of nuclear weapons to Belarus ramps up saber-rattling
- Biden looks to provide relief from extreme heat as record temperatures persist