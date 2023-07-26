general store

store that caught fire

OTHELLO - The Potholes General Store was temporarily shuttered on Wednesday after a fire damage part of the building in the morning. The Potholes General Store is located on SR 262 just south of the Potholes Reservoir. Store owner Sam Worsham says the fire started in the store's back storage room. Fire crews quickly arrived to extinguish the blaze. The fire reportedly did minor damage. It's cause remains under investigation. The Potholes General Store reopened later in the day on Wednesday and will be open all day starting Thursday. 