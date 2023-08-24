MOSES LAKE - An astronautical company specialized in the testing and manufacturing of 100% re-usable space rockets has reached a massive milestone at its Moses Lake test facility.
In a new development, STOKE Space Technologies has announced the arrival of their reusable second stage prototype, named 'Hopper2,' at their Moses Lake test site near the Grant County International Airport. Over the forthcoming weeks, STOKE is set to perform an array of system tests. The climax of these tests will be an ambitious vertical takeoff and vertical landing (VTVL) flight test.
While the team is optimistic about Hopper2's performance in these tests, they remain realistic about the outcomes. As detailed in a recent press release, even if the vehicle doesn’t land upright and intact post-flight, the endeavor will not be in vain. The objective is to push the hardware to its limits and gather invaluable data, instrumental in refining the prototype's design and engineering.
"We understand that with innovations of this caliber, every test is an opportunity to learn and adapt. Our experience with Hopper1 earlier this spring was enlightening, especially in the domains of fluid systems, propellant conditioning, operational procedures, and terminal count. The insights from Hopper1 have directly informed design modifications which have been integrated into Hopper2," the press release stated.
These tests are not an end in themselves. STOKE envisions them as pivotal stepping stones in achieving a more ambitious goal: refining orbital rocket designs that will redefine how transported materials are delivered to, through, and from orbit.
STOKE Space Technologies is based in Kent, Washington with a testing facility in Moses Lake. STOKE began operating in Moses Lake as a tenant in 2021.