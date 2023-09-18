MOSES LAKE - A short, yet significant, 15-second flight by Stoke Space’s Hopper2 vehicle marks a momentous advancement in their efforts to produce a fully reusable launch vehicle, according to an article posted by Space News.
On September 17, Stoke Space, a Port of Moses Lake tenant, conducted the test flight of its Hopper2 vehicle at their test site in Moses Lake. Employing an engine fueled by liquid hydrogen and liquid oxygen, the vehicle ascended to an altitude of nine meters before making a safe landing.
This successful test concludes the Hopper project’s mission to innovate technologies essential for a future reusable upper stage. "We successfully completed all of the planned objectives," the company expressed in a post-test statement. "We’ve now verified that our unique approach to creating robust and rapidly reusable space vehicles is technically sound."
Following a static-fire test of the vehicle on September 12, the company revealed on social media that they had gleaned all necessary insights from the dev test vehicle for finalizing the orbital design. The recent hop served as the delightful “icing on the cake.”
Andy Lapsa, Stoke Space’s Chief Executive, conveyed in an interview the significance of this hop. Beyond its technical purposes, such as testing position sensors and assessing all components in the fully autonomous control system, the flight allowed for identifying “unknown unknowns” – unpredictable issues that emerge only in real flight conditions. Lapsa emphasized that there were also intangible benefits: "There is a very real emotional crescendo to a program like this to actually go and fly."
Stoke Space, headquartered in the Seattle suburb of Kent, Washington, envisions a launch vehicle where both its booster and upper stage can be recycled for use. Having secured funding amounting to $75 million, which includes a $65 million Series A round in 2021, the company’s focus was initially on perfecting the upper stage.
"We came to the conclusion that to craft a fully reusable vehicle effectively, understanding a fully reusable second stage is imperative,” Lapsa stated, adding, "We feel like we’ve done that now."
With the upper stage development behind them, Stoke Space is gearing up to design a reusable first stage, using insights gleaned from the upper stage. Lapsa mentioned that factors such as the engine's performance and the upper stage's mass fraction will shape the booster's design. The company has already embarked on component-level tests for the first stage engines and has begun construction.
As for a full-fledged orbital vehicle, Lapsa is optimistic, "Our internal goal is 2025. However, there might be opportunities to fast-track even that. We're operating at our maximum pace."