WENATCHEE - Despite concerted efforts to find him, 38-year-old Travis Coleman of Wenatchee is still missing as of April 22. The father of one was believed to have ventured into the foothills west of Wenatchee. More information from his employer and family has come to light prior to Travis' lengthy disappearance.
"He is not currently in a stable mental condition and we believe he might have motives to harm himself. He usually likes to go into the mountains when he's in this state of mind, so we believe he just walked to the nearest hillside, which would be the Castle Rock area. That's why we're checking there first," Travis' sister, Terra O'Neal told the public.
The day before Travis disappeared, he walked off of the construction job near Mission Creek in Cashmere at around 8:30 a.m. and went missing for 30 hours. He was last seen at his Cherry Manor apartment on Montana Street at around 5:30 p.m. the following day.
Multiple search parties have been organized to look for Travis over the last week, but to no avail.
According to O'Neal's latest intel, its believed he's on foot somewhere between the Yaksum and Fairview canyons south of Cashmere. A search party was deployed on Sunday at around 2:30 p.m. at Simpson Park to look between the two canyons, but there have been no reports of finding him.
Travis' sister says he may be armed with a gun.